Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Strong and stable homes help build strong and stable communities. Over the past 34 years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga has raised over 275 roofs for local families and repaired over 80 existing homes - we invite you to join us virtually Raising the Roof  at our annual luncheon!

Ticket and table purchases will include a Raise the Roof party pack that we’ll be telling you more about and lunch delivered to your home or office from Panera Bread. Those who support with a ticket or table will be able to watch the event LIVE with special guests. We plan to later broadcast the program to a larger audience in the evening.

Event details: eventbrite.com/e/habitat-chattanoogas-2020-virtual-raise-the-roof-luncheon-tickets-113795459282

