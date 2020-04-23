Virtual SINGO (Benefiting Service Industry Workers)

SINGO is back on! This time from the comfort of your home and for a cause.

Entry is $5 per email address. This gives you one SINGO play sheet. If you typically play with your family and use multiple sheets we suggest purchasing two tickets using two separate emails. 100% of your purchase will go to www.chatt.us to support displaced service industry workers in our area.

The rules are the same, and we will even continue to offer spirit awards (so get creative). Here are some things to know:

Visit Eventbrite to purchase a ticket. Registration ends on Wednesday 4/22 at 6:00pm ET. We will share a Zoom link via Facebook and email just before the event. This is how you will follow along. Our host, Phil, will review the rules with you before the game. Sheets will be sent out to your email address. You will find the one with your name on it and print it out. Sheets will also be available for pick up at the Brewery. For those of you that choose to pick up your sheet in person will receive 1/2 off a 6 or 4 pack of your choice to get you ready for the game. After the game prizes and/or gift cards will be made available for pick up at the brewery or by mail.

Let the music play!

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-singo-supporting-service-industry-workers-tickets-102446819194