Virtual SINGO [Benefiting the Chattanooga Area Food Bank]

Entry is $5 per email address. This gives you one SINGO play sheet. If you typically play with your family and use multiple sheets we suggest purchasing two tickets using two separate emails. 100% of your purchase will go to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank to support those affected by COVID-19 and recent tornadoes.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/174953257113364/

The rules are the same, and we will even continue to offer spirit awards (so get creative). Here's everything you need to know to get in on the fun:

1. Visit Eventbrite to purchase a ticket. Registration ends on Wednesday 5/13 at 6:00pm EST.

2. We will share a Zoom link via email just before the event. This is how you will follow along. Our host, Phil, will review the rules with you before the game.

3. Sheets will be sent out to your email address. You will find the one with your name on it and print it out.

4. Sheets will also be available for pick up at the Brewery. For those of you that choose to pick up your sheet in person will receive 1/2 off a 6 or 4 pack of your choice to get you ready for the game.

5. After the game prizes and/or gift cards will be made available for pick up at the brewery or by mail.

Let the music play!