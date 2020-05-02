Introducing the Palace Theater’s first ever VIRTUAL SNATCH GAME!

This Saturday, May 2nd at 9pm on YouTube Live! We are so excited to bring you more virtual drag entertainment during this hectic time. So grab your drinks, your popcorn, and let’s have an evening filled with impersonations, comedy, ridiculousness, and more!

Our Virtual Snatch Game will be hosted by the Tennessee Valley President, David Wright, along with our local superstar contestants, Rose Cox and Andrew Durby! Featuring impersonations by Ophelia Cox, Evelyn Caldwell, Briana Adams, T’yana Montice, and Gin Von Tonic!

E-tipping can be sent to our CashApp at $QueensOfThePalace. Come tune in and hang out with us while we turn your quarantine into a QUEERANTINE!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2592330667539466/