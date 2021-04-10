Virtual Student Symposium: Piecing Together Identities

The Hunter Museum Student Symposium returns to 2021 virtually. Papers will center around the theme “Piecing Together Identities,” inspired by our current exhibition, “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum.” College students will virtually present research exploring the identity narratives pieced together through bodies of work created by visual, literary, and performing artists and contemporary cultural figures.

The speakers for this year’s symposium are

Liana Salazar (LaSalle), Japanese Internment Camps and Photography

Tacy Snyder (Covenant), More than Meets the Eye: The Reality of ‘Double Consciousness’ in the Photography of Gordon Parks

Chelsea Page (UTC), What Paloma Wants You to Know

Ellie Fitzgerald (U Conn), Piecing Together Identities: Susan Hudson, Quilt Artist

Cecelia Dixon (U Mass), Mike Kelley’s The Banana Man as Personification of Childhood

Sydney Young (Univ Kentucky), The My Chemical Romance Cosplay Side of Tiktok

Lisa Ashley Hall (Covenant), The Invitation of I AM SOMEBODY

Olivia Harrell (Kennesaw), Stitching Memorial Architecture with a Subterranean Tunnel System of the Slave Trade

Chase Williamson (UTC), Amy Sherald and Personal Identity

With responses from Dr. Olivia Wolfe and Dr. Stephen Mandravelis of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga Art Department

Join us virtually for free at https://zoom.us/meeting/97447696701