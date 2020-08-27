Virtual Summer Sike

Summer Sike is going virtual- We MISS you all, and still want to connect!

Grab your tickets here:

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/southeastern-climbers-coalition-inc/summer-sike

About Summer Sike:

Summer Sike is a climber-focused film event and SCC fundraiser, with this year marking it’s sixth annual event. The platform this year is interactive so climbers will choose your own virtual seat and engage through a chat box. We decided this was the best way to run our event safely while bringing together our climbers from every corner of the Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia region - and beyond! This year, we’re going back to the roots of Summer Sike by including a wide variety of outdoor-sport films. Furthermore, these films center on promoting diversity in the outdoors.

FILMS: TBA... stay tuned for some teasers on the lineup.

Timeline:

6:30PM EST- Zoom Happy Hour

7PM - QuaranPint Night "Equitable Access Panel"

8PM - Summer Sike Film Series

9:30PM - Raffle

Panelists TBA!

Films will start LIVE at 8PM EST in a theater-based platform.

Link to the site will be emailed to the registered email the day before the event starts.

You can get extra raffle tickets here: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/southeastern-climbers-coalition-inc/summer-sike-raffle

Note: You do not need to be present to win the raffle- we will send all winners an email.

Disclaimer: These ticket sales support SCC however, we also encourage you to also consider donating to organizations that are working to promote diversity in climbing.