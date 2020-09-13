Virtual Tennessee Whiskey Supper

We are happy to announce our next collaborative event will be a virtual event with  4 Courses and... Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey on Sunday, September 13th! 

Join us for a virtual  Tennessee Whiskey Supper featuring Chef Mashama Bailey, 2019 James Beard Awarded " Best Chef of the Southeast", of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia and also Chef Tannoria Askew, "2016 Master Chef finalist", of Tannoria's Table in Indianapolis, IN. Lastly, we have the wonderful Chef Kenyatta Ashford of Neutral Ground located on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. here in Chattanooga, TN

This event will also feature Victoria Eady Butler, the first Black Female Master Blender and the great, great, great, granddaughter of Nathanial "Nearest"  Green, of Uncle Nearest Distillery in Shelbyville, TN. Victoria will share the story of  Nathanial "Nearest" Green being the first Master Distiller of Jack Daniels, their families legacies, and the future of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.

