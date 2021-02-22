Virtual Tour of the City of David

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Virtual Tour of the City of David

Enjoy a free, “live” virtual tour of the City of David, Israel on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST sponsored by Christians United for Israel’s (CUFI), and it's Tri-State Chapter.  Ze’ev Orenstein, Director of International Affairs for the City of David Foundation, will walk us through the City of David just after dark Israel-time.

Access the tour through Zoom event link: ​​https://cufi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lek6FEDPT7asmG4_6TXCAg

All people are welcome to participate regardless of denomination or religion. 

Visit groundbreaking new discoveries as master storyteller, and educator, Ze’ev Orenstein, guides you through an extraordinary tour of recently discovered sites and artifacts in the City of David, Israel.  It is said that touring the City of David with Orenstein is like walking through Biblical history. Orentstein walks with you and discusses different archeological findings in ancient, Jerusalem, that date back over 4,000 years. 

In his job as Director of International Affairs for the City of David, Orenstein works with members of the international media, foreign dignitaries, politicians, academics, Hollywood producers & celebrities, and film production companies.  His mission is to strengthen the awareness and support for the City of David. 

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Tour of the City of David - 2021-02-22 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Tour of the City of David - 2021-02-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Tour of the City of David - 2021-02-22 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Tour of the City of David - 2021-02-22 10:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

February 10, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

February 11, 2021

Friday

February 12, 2021

Saturday

February 13, 2021

Sunday

February 14, 2021

Monday

February 15, 2021

Tuesday

February 16, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours