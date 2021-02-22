Virtual Tour of the City of David

Enjoy a free, “live” virtual tour of the City of David, Israel on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST sponsored by Christians United for Israel’s (CUFI), and it's Tri-State Chapter. Ze’ev Orenstein, Director of International Affairs for the City of David Foundation, will walk us through the City of David just after dark Israel-time.

Access the tour through Zoom event link: ​​https://cufi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lek6FEDPT7asmG4_6TXCAg

All people are welcome to participate regardless of denomination or religion.

Visit groundbreaking new discoveries as master storyteller, and educator, Ze’ev Orenstein, guides you through an extraordinary tour of recently discovered sites and artifacts in the City of David, Israel. It is said that touring the City of David with Orenstein is like walking through Biblical history. Orentstein walks with you and discusses different archeological findings in ancient, Jerusalem, that date back over 4,000 years.

In his job as Director of International Affairs for the City of David, Orenstein works with members of the international media, foreign dignitaries, politicians, academics, Hollywood producers & celebrities, and film production companies. His mission is to strengthen the awareness and support for the City of David.