Virtual Unbought & Unbossed Celebration

On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Girls Inc. of Chattanooga will host the 16th Annual UnBought and UnBossed Awards online. The Virtual Remix will stream live on the Girls Inc. website, Facebook page and YouTube channel from Noon until 1 PM ET.

Organizers at Girls Inc. of Chattanooga have been working diligently to celebrate the nine strong, smart and bold women from the community who were selected as this year’s UnBought and UnBossed honorees. This virtual event aims to do that and more with special guest appearances and heart-warming messages from Girls Inc. girls.

“Now, more than ever, we need to recognize those who inspire our communities and future generations through their service and career achievements,” says Melissa Blevins, CEO. “This event is an opportunity to pause as a community and honor women who have done just that.”

Girls Inc. thanks the donors, partners and sponsors who have already supported the event through the purchase of tickets and tables. The awards luncheon typically draws more than 800 attendees and Girls Inc. hopes to reach an even larger audience with this historic virtual event. The event is free, and registration is optional.

To learn more about the UnBought and UnBossed Virtual Remix, please visit www.girlsincofchatt.org/ubub.

About Girls Inc. of Chattanooga

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga inspires and equips girls to be strong, smart and bold leaders within their families, their community and society. Outcome-driven and research-based programming helps girls build confidence and embrace positive decision-making to take charge of their health and well-being, and achieve academic, personal, and career goals.

About the UnBought and UnBossed Awards

The UnBought + UnBossed Awards celebrate and honor the strong, smart, and bold women in the community who inspire through their service and career achievements. UnBought and UnBossed is a tribute to the spirit and determination of Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman to run for president of the United States who made a commitment to serve as a leader who would remain “unbought and unbossed.”

These nine women have been nominated by community members and come from diverse career fields. Honorees are chosen as mentors by Girls Inc. high school students. During the year, they learn about the strong, smart and bold women who have influenced our nation, including women in our very own community. Through the experience, girls find positive female role models and develop lifelong mentoring relationships. This event honors the women who inspire and the girls who achieve.