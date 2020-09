Watercolor & Whiskey with Alan Shuptrine

Join nationally acclaimed watercolor artist, Alan Shuptrine for an evening of Whiskey & Watercolor, virtually on Shuptrine's Gallery Facebook page!

Sponsored by Chattanooga Whiskey, Alan will be enjoying a taste of Chattanooga Whiskey's Cask 111, while demonstrating watercolor techniques found in his painting, Tenure. Comment on the post during the Live feed and receive a 10% voucher to Chattanooga Whiskey! Pour a glass and join us!