Virtual Young Professionals Summit

Virtual Young Professionals Summit 

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Young Professionals Summit virtually on June 3. 

The Summit's energizing sessions and powerful panel discussions offer professional development for the region's young professionals.

“For so many of us, it feels like life has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Miles Huff, Senior Director of Talent Initiatives with the Chattanooga Chamber. "However, this doesn’t mean that professional development and networking opportunities should do the same. The Chattanooga Chamber is committed to continued support of talent development, and providing opportunities for young professionals to engage with one another, even during social distancing.”

$10 YP Summit registration includes:

  • Live access to 9 sessions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with local experts on topics like: how to know you're ready to start your own business, job search and interview tips, handling your finances and more (full session list below)
  • Opportunity to ask questions live during sessions
  • A personalized login link to watch the virtual sessions any time you want, even if you can't attend live

Find more information and register here

