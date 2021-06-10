Vision & Verse + Dance: Power, Passion & POSE
Poet Marcus Ellsworth and friends will share an evening of poetry and POSE performances with fabulous costumes in a celebration of dance.
Vision + Verse programs are free and open to the public.
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
