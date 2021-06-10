Vision & Verse + Dance: Power, Passion & POSE

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Vision & Verse + Dance: Power, Passion & POSE

Poet Marcus Ellsworth and friends will share an evening of poetry and POSE performances with fabulous costumes in a celebration of dance.

Vision + Verse programs are free and open to the public.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Vision & Verse + Dance: Power, Passion & POSE - 2021-06-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vision & Verse + Dance: Power, Passion & POSE - 2021-06-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vision & Verse + Dance: Power, Passion & POSE - 2021-06-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vision & Verse + Dance: Power, Passion & POSE - 2021-06-10 18:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

June 7, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

June 8, 2021

Wednesday

June 9, 2021

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Friday

June 11, 2021

Saturday

June 12, 2021

Sunday

June 13, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours