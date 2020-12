Vision + Verse: Erika Roberts And Hope For The Future

Celebrate hope with poet Erika Roberts. Hear the local leader’s vision for the future for our community and nation, inspired by artist Whitfield Lovell’s work, Hope.

Free and open to the public. Masks and physical distancing are required. We will be recording the program for those unable to attend in person.

Generous support for this project is provided by Art Bridges.