Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Vision And Verse: Paint, Poetry, And Process

Join us for an exploration into all the ways visual arts and poetry respond to one another and the how poets in our community create their work. Moderated and organized by Erika Roberts, Vision + Verse will feature poets Andreya Toney and Arche Twitty sharing their art and process with other local poets joining in the discussion.

Vision + Verse programs are free and open to the public. Masks and physical distancing are required for all museum guests during in-person events and museum visits, regardless of vaccination status.

Generous support for this project provided by Art Bridges.

Hunter Museum of American Art
423-267-0968
