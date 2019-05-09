Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt

This evening Rhyme n Chatt poets Marsha Mills, Tangeia Farmer and Rachel Burgess will be sharing their poetic responses to our new lobby installation All Equations Are Wave Equations by Alyson Shotz.
This program is free and open to the public.
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
