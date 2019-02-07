Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion

to Google Calendar - Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion - 2019-02-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion - 2019-02-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion - 2019-02-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion - 2019-02-07 18:00:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Tonight we welcome back the talented poets of Rhyme n Chatt to bring new voices to the Hunter mansion by exploring works representing the American South.

This program is free and open to the public.

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Theater & Dance
4232670968
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion - 2019-02-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion - 2019-02-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion - 2019-02-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Vision + Verse: Rhyme n Chatt Bringin New Voices to the Mansion - 2019-02-07 18:00:00
DI 16.01

The Pulse Calendar

Saturday

January 5, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Sunday

January 6, 2019

Monday

January 7, 2019

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours