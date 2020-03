Join us as poets Marcus Ellsworth and Erika Roberts, along with others, respond to Glenn Ligon’s Untitled (I Am Somebody).

This program is free and open to the public.

Glenn Ligon (b. 1960), Untitled (I Am Somebody), 1991. Oil stick, gesso and graphite on wood. 80 x 30 inches. On loan from Art Bridges. On view in the Mansion.