Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Vision + Verse: Women’s Voices

Be inspired and moved as American poets from an array of backgrounds respond to The F Word: We Mean Female! They’ll share a blend of history, current events, ancient wisdom, and personal experiences.

Learn how to bear witness as an active role, shouldering burdens and sharing joys. Presenting poets are from Black, Latinx, Cherokee, Pacific Island, European, and Baha’i backgrounds.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks and physical distancing are required.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
