Vision + Verse

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Local performance artists and poets respond to the works in Blak Origin Moment during a powerful in-gallery experience.

General admission: $20

Youth 17 and under: FREE

Members: FREE

