Vision + Verse

Local performance artists and poets respond to the works in Blak Origin Moment during a powerful in-gallery experience.
General admission: $20
Youth 17 and under: FREE
Members: FREE
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Local performance artists and poets respond to the works in Blak Origin Moment during a powerful in-gallery experience.
General admission: $20
Youth 17 and under: FREE
Members: FREE
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Anthony & Paul Stone
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Thursday
This & ThatPark(ing) Day
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Barefoot Nellie & Co.
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Education & LearningWriting the Mind Alive: A Fall Weekend Writing Retreat
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's
-
Kids & Family Sports2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIt's All in Your Head
Food & Drink Outdoor SportsREI Sunken City and Spirits
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
Health & WellnessBEYOND CONCUSSION...The New Normal & After Effects
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAVA Critique Workshop
Charity & FundraisersRaise the Roof Luncheon
Education & LearningGoals: Finish 2019 Strong
-
Art & ExhibitionsExhibit Reception
© 2019 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.