Vocal Performance Workshop w. Garrell Woods

My name is Garrell Woods, I am a vocalist, vocal coach, and producing director born, raised, and trained in the city of Chattanooga. According to Wikipedia; A vocal coach (also known as voice coach, though this term generally applies to those working with speech and communication rather than singing) is a music teacher who instructs singers on how to improve their singing technique, take care of and develop their voice, and prepare for the performance of a song or other work.

However, few are aware of the negative connotation that surrounds vocal coaches and artistic pedagogy in general. There are a multitude of arts instructors out there who do just that "instruct". Their mission is to train an army of carbon copies of themselves by teaching their students to create the way they create and speak in their voice. My mission as a vocal coach is to guide my students to finding and unlocking the potential of their own voices and beyond that teaching them how to express music with more than just their voice.

That is why I am launching a six week workshop in which students will learn the basics of breath control, singing with their full bodies, and the proper identification of voice parts and registers. The workshop classes will be once a week for 2.5 hours and $100 for the entire workshop(Payment plans can be arranged). I'm Limiting the workshop to 7 students to facilitate that every students gets what he or she needs.

Take a chance and invest in yourself to take your talent to the next level.

When: Starting Saturday, 2/18/17

1:30p-4:00p

Where: Mercy Junction Justice & Peace Center

1918 Union Avenue Suite

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT:

http://n2thewoodsproduction.wix.com/n2thewoods#!unlock-your-voice/blimp