Presented by The Chattery:

Check check, one two three! Join us for Voice Acting 101 as we voyage together to new discoveries of your voice. This class will focus on developing well-rounded characters, vocal techniques, and tips to boost your recording quality at home. All experience levels are welcome - especially beginners!

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Michael Crosa is a multi-talented creative type based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As the director of Jollyville Radio, he channels his creative passions into an uplifting and heartwarming podcast that is fun for all ages. Michael is also a voice actor and public speaker, having made several appearances on fiction and non-fiction podcasts. He is an advocate for Tourette Syndrome, a condition with which he is well acquainted. Michael has a knack for musical arrangement, specializing in brass and wind ensembles. His interests took flight in February of 2019 when he founded Jollyville Brass Quintet in Austin, Texas. During the coronavirus pandemic this project transitioned into what is now the Jollyville Radio Podcast mentioned above. In his spare time Michael enjoys hobbies such as gardening, post carding, and spending time with his cat Happy Bob.