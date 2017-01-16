Voices of Lee

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

The internationally acclaimed a capella group, Voices of Lee, will perform on January 16 at 7 p.m. in Southern Adventist University's Iles P.E. Center.

The Lee University group, composed of 13 vocalists, is directed by Danny Murray and has performed worldwide, as well as appearing on shows such as Good Morning America and Bill Gaither's video series.

The event is open to the public: tickets are $5 for adults, $12 for families, and free to students with a current Southern ID card.

