Volkswagen Chattanooga Career Fair

Northwest Georgia Trade & Convention Center 2211 Dug Gap Battle Road, Dalton, Georgia 30720

Are you ready to electrify your career? Come to the Volkswagen Chattanooga job fair at the Dalton Convention Center, Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You’ll learn about our open production positions, electric vehicle manufacturing, and our attractive benefits package. Volkswagen offers a $3,000 sign-on bonus, and starting hourly rates can reach $24.40/hour. Learn more about our world-class factory and open positions at wearevolkswagen.com.

