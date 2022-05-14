Volkswagen on-site Job Fair

Volkswagen Chattanooga is hosting a job fair on May 14 to help fill 1000 production team member positions, which are essential to assembly of the new ID.4. The company is growing and looking for experienced workers to be part of an electrified future. Production team member roles include assembly, the body shop, painting and finishing, quality and more.

Compensation starts at $19.50 and increases based on experience. There is also an opportunity to earn a 16 % quarterly performance bonus, of which 6% is awarded monthly for perfect attendance. Benefits include an on-site cafeteria, fitness center and medical clinic as well as a vehicle leasing program, a teamwear store and tuition reimbursement.

The job fair will include introductions to Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which are voluntary, employee-led groups that promote inclusivity, networking and skills development. The factory has distinct ERGs for families, veterans, women, the LGBTQ+ community and Black workers. In addition, the employee activities committee will share information about opportunities to connect with coworkers and the community.

VW’s new on-site facility allows for candidates to undergo medical screening, participate in an interview and receive a job offer all in the same day.

The event is for job seekers interested in working at Volkswagen Chattanooga in the automotive industry. Experienced workers with 2-3 years in manufacturing are desired; however, VW welcomes anyone to apply and offers robust training and development. The company also counts military service as experience due to the skillset and discipline associated with veterans and service members.