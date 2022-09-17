Voltz Productions presents: Electrify Featuring Stabby

Stabby
Stabby performing live
Voltz Productions provides high quality professional sound, lighting, and/or DJ services to various locations; thus, to fulfill any host's needs for small to mid-size event services.
Electrify is a monthly EDM event with live DJs in Chattanooga, TN on Saturdays. Voltz Productions presents: Electrify showcases local, regional, and national artists on a 4800 watt Electro Voice ELX200 sound system, and Chauvet DJ GigBar Move lighting systems with 1200W fog machines. Also, Voltz Productions provides its artists a Pioneer DJ XDJ XZ to use for live performance.
Additionally, there are 2 extra in house subwoofers for some extra bass for your face.
In this edition of Electrify, Voltz Productions is bringing Stabby to Chattanooga, TN at The Dark Roast; also, with local support from Eden Voltz, Nichiren, Cykl0pz, and Soltis. This is Voltz Productions' proudest event to date; and it's definitely going to be a banger. Bring your friends and let's all prepare to be Electrified by these live performances from these talented EDM artists.
-Ages 18+, 21+ To Drink.
-$10 Pre-Sales. $20 At The Door.
-MEET THE ARTISTS-
Stabby:
https://tbwentertainment.com/stabby
Eden Voltz:
https://poplme.co/voltzpowered/share
Nichiren:
https://soundcloud.com/nichiren_dnb
Cykl0pz:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNij34EerKH5DvmgM-QpmCg
Soltis:
https://soundcloud.com/soltisofficial