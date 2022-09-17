Voltz Productions presents: Electrify Featuring Stabby

× Expand Stabby Stabby performing live

Voltz Productions provides high quality professional sound, lighting, and/or DJ services to various locations; thus, to fulfill any host's needs for small to mid-size event services.

Electrify is a monthly EDM event with live DJs in Chattanooga, TN on Saturdays. Voltz Productions presents: Electrify showcases local, regional, and national artists on a 4800 watt Electro Voice ELX200 sound system, and Chauvet DJ GigBar Move lighting systems with 1200W fog machines. Also, Voltz Productions provides its artists a Pioneer DJ XDJ XZ to use for live performance.

Additionally, there are 2 extra in house subwoofers for some extra bass for your face.

In this edition of Electrify, Voltz Productions is bringing Stabby to Chattanooga, TN at The Dark Roast; also, with local support from Eden Voltz, Nichiren, Cykl0pz, and Soltis. This is Voltz Productions' proudest event to date; and it's definitely going to be a banger. Bring your friends and let's all prepare to be Electrified by these live performances from these talented EDM artists.

-Ages 18+, 21+ To Drink.

-$10 Pre-Sales. $20 At The Door.

-MEET THE ARTISTS-

Stabby:

https://tbwentertainment.com/stabby

Eden Voltz:

https://poplme.co/voltzpowered/share

Nichiren:

https://soundcloud.com/nichiren_dnb

Cykl0pz:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNij34EerKH5DvmgM-QpmCg

Soltis:

https://soundcloud.com/soltisofficial