We will be holding a Zoom call to discuss what the tech need is for restaurants and faith-based organizations, what resources we can provide to help fill the need, and we'll identify the expectations. There will be time for Q&A.

We hope you can join and we hope you will invite others who may be able to assist. If you are interested in helping, but unable to join, please contact The Enterprise Center directly. Join the meeting here: https://zoom.us/j/159638560