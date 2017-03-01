V.A. Productions is Proud to present the Voluptuous Belle Plus Size Pageant and Seminar In the beautiful city of Chattanooga, TN on March 18 & 19, 2017.

This pageant which will be held at the downtown Chattanooga Marriott & convention Center is sure to delight the audience and encourage the contestants as they vie for a $1,000.00 cash/ prize package and proud title of Voluptuous Belle 2017.

Women from IN, IL, TN, and GA will come together to promote size acceptance, self- confidence, good mental balance, health and fashion. Official sponsors such as; Nosha Organic, Neveah cosmetics, Celebrity Smiles, Success Clothing, Chrissy’s Creams, 2B Continued Jeans, Mpact Relations, Bling Radio, LeoRachel Consulting and Kvanitie has aligned together to support this awesome weekend of class, glitz and glamour.

The Weekend highlights begin Saturday March 18th with a day seminar and runway show featuring designer 2B Continued. Additional speakers include Ceo/Stylist & founder of Phat girl Chronicles, Leo Ra’Chel (IN), Owner of Neva’eh Cosmetics (ATL) and Wealth Coach Stephaine Y Scott (ATL). The weekend will conclude on March 19th with the pageant and crowning of the Voluptuous Belle Queen. Local dance group Tinilik, Songbird Val and 7M Entertainment will provide live entertainment. The pageant host this year is Nori Cares Founder & Chattanooga native Nori Nori.

The pageant’s platform is mental health awareness and our winner will proudly promote this platform throughout the year. Pageant contestants must be 21 and older and size 14+, No experience and no talent required just a big smile and warm personality. Our Motto is to “Driven by empowerment!”