Voluptuous Belles Plus Pageant

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Voluptuous Belle's Plus Size Pageant returns to the beautiful city of Chattanooga, TN March 2018. Here is your opportunity to witness some of the countries most beautiful Voluptuous Belles.

The contestants will participate in an amazing opportunity to be crowned VB 2018 and take home an amazing Prize package. The Voluptuous Belle Plus Size Pageant will be held two days March 17-18, 2018 at the beautiful Chattanooga Downtown Convention Center.

This pageant is a platform for women(born) between the ages of 21+ to promote self confidence, size acceptance, and self empowerment. Our goal is to bring awareness to Mental Illness and support the NAMI (National alliance on mental Illness)

The winner will posses grace, confidence and communication skills. Our pageant's mission is to encourage good mental health and lifestyle mind, body and soul. Promoting acceptance and being a positive role model are the keys to being a successful Voluptuous Belle.

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
