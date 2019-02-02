Voodoo Slim
Bud's Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Wednesday
-
Charity & FundraisersHart Gallery Give Back Night
-
Education & LearningHow to Overcome and Deal with Adversity
-
Education & LearningLearning in a Winter Welding Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Education & LearningHow to Overcome and Deal with Adversity
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer "Old Time Traveler"
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Hara Paper
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"poems for the sky"
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt Is For Lovers: Open Studio Nights
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsGotta Have H*Art Show
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Chapel Art Gallery February Exhibit
-
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Chapel Art Gallery February Exhibit
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"poems for the sky"
-
-
Education & LearningBotanical Bath Salts 101
-
-
Education & LearningWatercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Markets This & ThatMad Record Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicNikki Michelle and the Cosmic Collective
-
Education & LearningExplore the Sandhill Crane Migration
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Briars
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Business & CareerBlack Professionals @ the Hunter: community. connection. culture
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Art & ExhibitionsPalette Knife Painting
-
Education & LearningBeginner Palmistry
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatYoga/Sound with Maggie, Danimal, and Frenchy
-
Education & LearningChalkboard Lettering 101
-
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Zentangle
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk