Voodoo Slim

Have you ever heard a rock band do Push It By Salt and Pepa? We love blending different styles of music into a rock format. We perform rock hits by great bands such as Journey, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Pearl Jam, The Doors, and The Who just to name a few.

When it comes to rock, we have it covered. We can also get the crowd dancing with hits by artists like Bruno Mars, Run DMC, The Beastie Boys, Flo-Rida, and others. Our diverse song list appeals to all ages and keeps a crowd engaged to the end. They will head bang one minute and do the Cupid Shuffle the next!

We are a four piece party rock band out of Chattanooga Tennessee. We formed our band in 2014. Since then, we have been gigging regularly and have been constantly refining and tuning our performances and set list. There is nothing that we love more than seeing people enjoying themselves at our show.

The music we play is pretty diverse. You'll hear everything from the 60's to the present day. Rock, dance, and country. But, what is live music without a SHOW? We use a state of the art PA and lighting system that even has LED screens that will play the real music videos to the songs as we are performing them. It really connects with the crowd on a nostalgic level.

We strive to make our show as visual as possible and it can be scaled up or down depending on your wants or needs. This makes our shows memorable and helps us to maintain a crowd till last call.