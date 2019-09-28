Pet Placement Center will host the third annual Wags N' Wheels car show Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Chickamauga Dam recreation area.

Trophies will be awarded in 20 categories for many vehicle types, including hot rods, classics, exotics and motorcycles, with trophies provided by O'Reilly Auto Parts.

Vehicle registration is $25 at the gate. There are no early registrations. Admission is free to spectators, and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.

Greg's Sandwich Works, Back Road Boys BBQ and Connie's Snow Cones will be selling lunch, and several vendors will be on site.

R&D Wrecker Service will be providing a car for the popular car smash, in which participants can take a sledgehammer to a junked car for a small price.

The Chattanooga SWAT Team is bringing their armored vehicle from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and the Sequoyah High School Hot Rodders of Tomorrow will do a timed engine building demonstration.

Glenn McFeeters, fundraising committee member, will once again create the recognition trophies that have become a signature item of the show. “We don't want our trophies to be something you can get just any weekend. Like our shows, they are hand made to be unique every year. We are proud of that,” McFeeters says.

Pet Placement Center's adoptable dogs will be at a kissing booth, and canine visitors will receive a bag of Pluto dog treats. ChattaGroomer will be available for nail trims for your pup.

Pet Placement Center was established in 1983 and is a 501(c)(3) charity. The shelter takes in and adopts out more than 300 dogs and cats per year. It is the city's oldest no-kill shelter.