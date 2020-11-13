Waiting For Godot

Back Alley Productions will bring the tragicomedy to life as we perform live “Waiting for Godot” to an all-online audience through live streaming. Performances are on November 13th and 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Visit https://www.BAPshows.com/watch for tickets. The theatre will remain closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the audience can watch the show from the comfort of their home using their phones, computers, tablets, and smart TVs.

Waiting for Godot does contain mild language and mild sexual themes. PG rating.