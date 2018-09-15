Walk to End Alzheimer's

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease!

When you participate in Walk, your fundraising dollars fuel our mission, and your participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in your community. The Alzheimer’s Association provides free, easy-to-use tools and staff support to help participants reach their fundraising goal. While there is no fee to register, we encourage participants to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness. Join Us in the Fight the END Alzheimer's!

Info
Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
423-265-3600
