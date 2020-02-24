Walk Off The Earth

Google Calendar - Walk Off The Earth - 2020-02-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk Off The Earth - 2020-02-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk Off The Earth - 2020-02-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Walk Off The Earth - 2020-02-24 19:30:00

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Based in Burlington, Ontario, their brilliant five-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” exploded on YouTube, garnering well over 35 million views in less than 2 weeks. Their latest hit, “Fire In My Soul” was certified gold in Canada and was released via Universal Music Canada. The band, currently on tour in the U.S., most recently did a 30-day world tour making stops in North America, Europe and Australia.

Info

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Walk Off The Earth - 2020-02-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Walk Off The Earth - 2020-02-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Walk Off The Earth - 2020-02-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Walk Off The Earth - 2020-02-24 19:30:00
DI 16.48

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

November 28, 2019

Friday

November 29, 2019

Saturday

November 30, 2019

Sunday

December 1, 2019

Monday

December 2, 2019

Tuesday

December 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours