Walk Off The Earth

Based in Burlington, Ontario, their brilliant five-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” exploded on YouTube, garnering well over 35 million views in less than 2 weeks. Their latest hit, “Fire In My Soul” was certified gold in Canada and was released via Universal Music Canada. The band, currently on tour in the U.S., most recently did a 30-day world tour making stops in North America, Europe and Australia.