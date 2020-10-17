Walk to End Alzheimer's

This year, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere — on every sidewalk, trail and track. Register to join us at alz.org/walk, then walk in your own community or neighborhood on October 17.

Tune in to our online Opening Ceremony at 9:00 a.m. Then, visit our view-only Promise Garden at the AT&T Field at the Third Street entrance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All registered participants will receive a pack of Walk to End Alzheimer's flags to display in your yard or window and carry with you on Walk day. Plus, you'll get access to Mainstage, our virtual platform that will allow you to experience your favorite parts of Walk day, including interacting with other walkers, visiting sponsor booths and more!