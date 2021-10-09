Walk & Write: Street Art Inspiration for Creative Writing - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Walk & Write

In this class we are hitting the pavement to be inspired by local street art as writers. We will visit several murals and write to a prompt inspired by each unique piece of street art. You are welcome to write fiction, poetry, memoir - all genres are welcome. You will leave class with new inspiration for your writing projects and more appreciation for the wonderful street art scene in Chattanooga. Lace up your favorite walking shoes and bring your own notebook/pen as this creative writing class will be on the move!

Meet at The Chattery, and we’ll start our walking writing tour after a brief introduction to the class.

Please bring your own writing materials (computer, phone, notebook, etc.). Masks are required.

About the teacher:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.