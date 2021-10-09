Walk & Write: Street Art Inspiration for Creative Writing - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this class we are hitting the pavement to be inspired by local street art as writers. We will visit several murals and write to a prompt inspired by each unique piece of street art. You are welcome to write fiction, poetry, memoir - all genres are welcome. You will leave class with new inspiration for your writing projects and more appreciation for the wonderful street art scene in Chattanooga. Lace up your favorite walking shoes and bring your own notebook/pen as this creative writing class will be on the move!

Meet at The Chattery, and we’ll start our walking writing tour after a brief introduction to the class.

Please bring your own writing materials (computer, phone, notebook, etc.). Masks are required.

About the teacher:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Walk & Write: Street Art Inspiration for Creative Writing - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2021-10-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Walk & Write: Street Art Inspiration for Creative Writing - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2021-10-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Walk & Write: Street Art Inspiration for Creative Writing - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2021-10-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Walk & Write: Street Art Inspiration for Creative Writing - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2021-10-09 10:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

September 29, 2021

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

September 30, 2021

Friday

October 1, 2021

Saturday

October 2, 2021

Sunday

October 3, 2021

Monday

October 4, 2021

Tuesday

October 5, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours