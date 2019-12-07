Wanderlinger's 1-Year Anniversary Party

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Please join us in the celebration of our first year in business! Thank you for supporting us and helping us become a part of our community! We will be hosting a day of activities at the brewery that coincides with MainX24 again! (more details coming)

Day time events:

- 10am Doors open with beer mimosas and beer cocktails

- 12pm-5pm - Beer Releases of multiple small batch and collaboration beers available only in the taproom

- Tours and opportunity to meet & visit with the brewers

- Food by Grate Melts & Diamond Billiards Club - afternoon/evening

- Games and activities for all ages

Night time events: $10 Cover starting at 7:30

- 7:30p Ashley & the X's

- 9:00p Sleazy Sleazy

- 10:30p Cold Planet

- 1:30a - close 80's Dance Party set by Cutlass Cult

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
