Wanderlinger's 1-Year Anniversary Party

Please join us in the celebration of our first year in business! Thank you for supporting us and helping us become a part of our community! We will be hosting a day of activities at the brewery that coincides with MainX24 again! (more details coming)

Day time events:

- 10am Doors open with beer mimosas and beer cocktails

- 12pm-5pm - Beer Releases of multiple small batch and collaboration beers available only in the taproom

- Tours and opportunity to meet & visit with the brewers

- Food by Grate Melts & Diamond Billiards Club - afternoon/evening

- Games and activities for all ages

Night time events: $10 Cover starting at 7:30

- 7:30p Ashley & the X's

- 9:00p Sleazy Sleazy

- 10:30p Cold Planet

- 1:30a - close 80's Dance Party set by Cutlass Cult