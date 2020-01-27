Want to Publish Your Work? Learn to Edit First

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

So many writers want to publish their work so desperately that they “jump the gun” and skip over the process that is usually just as important as the writing itself. That process is editing, and if you don’t learn to edit well, you’ll have a much harder time ever publishing your writing. Honing your editing skills can save you a lifetime of disappointment and frustration.

This class will give basic editing advice, but please come armed with questions.

About the teacher:

Rebecca Cook is a writer, performer, speaker, and preacher. She has read her work in many venues, large and small, and is always eager to share her writing or give a lecture. She taught creative writing at UTC (2004-2014) and mentors in Creative Nonfiction’s Mentoring Program. Her writing can be found in journals large and small--from the tiny Waugh Street Journal to the prestigious Georgia Review. She has published a poetry collection, a poetry chapbook, and an e-novel with small, independent presses. Her poems have appeared in the Romanian journals Convorbiri Literare and Poesis, and she has co-translated two collections of Romanian poems with Olimpia Iacob. Her most recent publications are The Best Man in the World, a chapbook with poet Jenny Sadre-Orafai, and The Shape of Water, a Romanian/English book of poems alongside poet Talvescu Dumitru.

