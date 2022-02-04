× Expand John Dooley Ward Davis

Doors at 6 PM, Show at 7 PM

Standing show, 18+

General Admission: $20

Tickets on sale Friday, November 12th

American Singer/Songwriter from Monticello, Arkansas by way of Nashville, Tennessee, Ward Davis has had songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Wade Hayes, Sammy Kershaw, Bucky Covington, Jimmie Van Zant, Buddy Jewel, Carolina Rain, The Roys, and more. Most recently, Ward Davis co-wrote “I’m Not The Devil” with Cody Jinks, with whom he subsequently toured with nationwide.