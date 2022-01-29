Warm Stories and Hot Cider

to

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come to hear Warm Stories and enjoy Hot Cider on Saturday, January 2 at the Walden's Ridge Civic League in Walden atop Signal Mountain. Storytelling for all ages and interests will begin at 3:00. Hot cider, gingerbread cookies, and other concession items will be available for purchase until 5:00.

The storytelling program “Warm Stories & Hot Cider” began over a decade ago when a member of the Cleveland Storytelling Guild suggested a mid-winter program to help chase away the winter doldrums. There are stories to warm the heart and hot cider to warm the body. Stories can range from traditional Appalachian stories, folk tales, personal stories, tall tales or even ballads.

We cannot tell you for certain what will be told, but we can assure you that it will be entertaining, and the tales, proverbs and jokes will be family friendly. The stories will be presented in a “concert” setting. In fact, a storytelling program is called a “concert.” It is also called an “olio” which means a medley, a hodgepodge, or a mixture of miscellaneous selections. Tellers will take turns in a round-robin type of program.

Info

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Comedy, Kids & Family
423-886-4568
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Warm Stories and Hot Cider - 2022-01-29 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Warm Stories and Hot Cider - 2022-01-29 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Warm Stories and Hot Cider - 2022-01-29 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Warm Stories and Hot Cider - 2022-01-29 15:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 30, 2021

Friday

December 31, 2021

Saturday

January 1, 2022

Sunday

January 2, 2022

Monday

January 3, 2022

Tuesday

January 4, 2022

Wednesday

January 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours