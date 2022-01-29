× Expand Cleveland [TN] Storytellers Guild Some of these entertaining folks from the Cleveland [TN] Storytellers Guild will present "Warm Stories and Hot Cider" at the Walden's Ridge Civic League

Come to hear Warm Stories and enjoy Hot Cider on Saturday, January 2 at the Walden's Ridge Civic League in Walden atop Signal Mountain. Storytelling for all ages and interests will begin at 3:00. Hot cider, gingerbread cookies, and other concession items will be available for purchase until 5:00.

The storytelling program “Warm Stories & Hot Cider” began over a decade ago when a member of the Cleveland Storytelling Guild suggested a mid-winter program to help chase away the winter doldrums. There are stories to warm the heart and hot cider to warm the body. Stories can range from traditional Appalachian stories, folk tales, personal stories, tall tales or even ballads.

We cannot tell you for certain what will be told, but we can assure you that it will be entertaining, and the tales, proverbs and jokes will be family friendly. The stories will be presented in a “concert” setting. In fact, a storytelling program is called a “concert.” It is also called an “olio” which means a medley, a hodgepodge, or a mixture of miscellaneous selections. Tellers will take turns in a round-robin type of program.