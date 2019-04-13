Wasted Riffs EP Release Party

Wasted Riffs, a Chattanooga area band, hailing from Walker County GA. will release their debut EP of original music titled "Digital Quicksand" on April 13th. A release party will be held at Pigeon Mountain Grill in Chickamauga GA. with music starting at 5:00 p.m. with opening acts E.T. and Virginia Ave. Wasted Riffs are slated to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. with sound and lighting provided by Chattanooga Sound and Lighting. Food and drinks will be available for sale at Pigeon Mountain Grill. This event is all ages and FREE to the public!!!

###