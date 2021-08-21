Water Gardening in Containers

Water Gardening in Containers

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday Free Public Gardening Classes online via Zoom in 2021. The next class takes place on Saturday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m., with a talk on “Water Gardening in Containers” presented by Master Gardener Christina Rymer. The Zoom link to access this public class is available on the MGHC website: https://mghc.org/public-classes/.

Master Gardener Christina Rymer comments, “For anyone who wants a water feature in their garden, container water gardens are a great alternative to in-ground ponds. They can be placed in different locations including a front porch, a deck, or a balcony, as well as tucked into a backyard landscape. Water gardens can be made in a variety of containers from metal tubs to ceramic pots using imaginative combinations of aquatic plants, fish, and decorative additions. The smaller size greatly reduces the cost involved, as well as making them easier to maintain. I hope to show how a potted water garden adds instant appeal: the natural beauty of water-loving plants and the refreshing sparkle of water on a small scale.”

