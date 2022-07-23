Watercolor Boot Camp Class with Alan Shuptrine

Spring Hill Suites 495 Riverfront Pkwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join artist, Alan Shuptrine on Saturday, July 23rd for an Watercolor in Nature Boot Camp! Create using all types of watercolor methods and techniques. Don’t be intimidated, this calls is for all levels!

Shuptrine will cover an array of techniques in order to provide a fun extensive and immersive class! The subject matter will have a nature theme and will include conveying distance in landscapes, details in trees / bark, sky and clouds, and others. Space is limited to allow for individual guidance.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
423-266-4453
