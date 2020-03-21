Watercolor Illustration: House Portraits

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Working with watercolors allows you to express your artistic sensibilities in a different way.

This workshop will cover the basics of watercolor painting and illustration. Students will practice painting with watercolor and will finish by creating a watercolor portrait of a home.

Supplies: All supplies included.

Sign up by Wednesday, March 18 at 8pm. Please bring a front-facing (straight on) photo of your home or one you admire on 8 1/2 x 11 printer paper or email your photo to info@thechattery.org and we will print it for you.

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
