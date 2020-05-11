Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-11 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-11 17:30:00 iCalendar - Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-11 17:30:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Presented by The Chattery.

Learn to paint the Chattanooga waterfront!

In this class, artist Jaime Barks will walk through the process of drawing, adding ink, and watercolor. Each student will be supplied with a downloadable line drawing to use to look at or to trace if you aren’t in the mood to draw from scratch.

Below are the supplies needed. The list is very basic, so you can avoid the stores and bogging down online sites.

  • Watercolor paper (or card stock)
  • Pencil
  • Permanent ink pen (like a sharpie)
  • Watercolor paint (little kid’s watercolor set would work)

Class Details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/103740137544/

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-11 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-11 17:30:00 iCalendar - Watercolor Sketching: Chattanooga Waterfront - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-05-11 17:30:00

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 28, 2020

Wednesday

April 29, 2020

Thursday

April 30, 2020

Friday

May 1, 2020

Saturday

May 2, 2020

Sunday

May 3, 2020

Monday

May 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse