× Expand The Chattery Watercolor Sketching with Coffee

Watercolor Sketching with Coffee

Coffee is the perfect thing to wake us up in the morning, but what about for art projects?

In this class, artist Jaime Barks will walk through the process of drawing, adding ink, and coffee to a painting. This class does not feature a line drawing but instead will be focused on free drawing.

Below are the supplies needed. The list is very basic, so you can avoid the stores and bogging down online sites.

Watercolor paper (or card stock)

Pencil

Permanent ink pen (like a sharpie)

1 cup of cooled brewed coffee

Watercolor brush

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/watercolor-sketching-with-coffee-online-class-tickets-113641793664

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.