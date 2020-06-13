Watercolor Sketching: Flowers

to Google Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - 2020-06-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - 2020-06-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - 2020-06-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - 2020-06-13 10:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Watercolor Sketching: Flowers

For this class, we'll be painting the wonderful result of all the terrible pollen - flowers!

In this class, artist Jaime Barks will walk through the process of drawing, adding ink, and watercolor to flowers. Each student is encouraged to create a bouquet using flowers from your yard, purchase them from a local florist, or use a photo of flowers on your camera roll! If you don't have a photo of flowers, we will provide one.

Below are the supplies needed. The list is very basic, so you can avoid the stores and bogging down online sites.

  • Watercolor paper (or card stock)
  • Pencil
  • Permanent ink pen (like a sharpie)
  • Watercolor paint (little kid’s watercolor set would work)

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/watercolor-sketching-flowers-online-class-tickets-106511701366

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

Once you sign up, the link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - 2020-06-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - 2020-06-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - 2020-06-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - 2020-06-13 10:00:00
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

June 1, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning

    -

    Online

Tuesday

June 2, 2020

Wednesday

June 3, 2020

Thursday

June 4, 2020

Friday

June 5, 2020

Saturday

June 6, 2020

Sunday

June 7, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse