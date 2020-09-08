× Expand The Chattery Watercolor Sketching: Flowers

For this class, we'll be painting the wonderful result of all the terrible pollen - flowers!

In this class, artist Jaime Barks will walk through the process of drawing, adding ink, and watercolor to flowers. Each student is encouraged to create a bouquet using flowers from your yard, purchase them from a local florist, or use a photo of flowers on your camera roll! If you don't have a photo of flowers, we will provide one.

Below are the supplies needed. The list is very basic, so you can avoid the stores and bogging down online sites.

Watercolor paper (or card stock)

Pencil

Permanent ink pen (like a sharpie)

Watercolor paint (little kid’s watercolor set would work)

Class details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/8/watercolor-sketching-flowers

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.