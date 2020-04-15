Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS

to Google Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-15 18:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

For this class, we'll be painting the wonderful result of all the terrible pollen - flowers!

In this class, artist Jaime Barks will walk through the process of drawing, adding ink, and watercolor to flowers. Each student is encouraged to create a bouquet using flowers from your yard (if possible) or use a photo of flowers on your camera roll! If you don't have a photo of flowers, we will provide one.

Below are the supplies needed. The list is very basic, so you can avoid the stores and bogging down online sites.

  • Watercolor paper (or card stock)
  • Pencil
  • Permanent ink pen (like a sharpie)
  • Watercolor paint (little kid’s watercolor set would work)

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/15/watercolor-sketching-flowers-online-class

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Watercolor Sketching: Flowers - ONLINE CLASS - 2020-04-15 18:00:00
Restaurant Guide Box

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 14, 2020

Wednesday

April 15, 2020

Thursday

April 16, 2020

Friday

April 17, 2020

Saturday

April 18, 2020

Sunday

April 19, 2020

Monday

April 20, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse