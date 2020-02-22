Watercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop

This half-day workshop will cover all basic concepts of sketching, gesture drawing, pen and ink, and watercolor. The class will provide students the foundation needed to establish a daily sketching practice. Students will head outside to work on how to capture buildings and people, build a loose sketch, add ink and finish with watercolor.

Supplies: All students will receive a watercolor travel set, water brush pen, fine line Sharpie and a small watercolor sketchbook (total value: $45) to keep. Snacks are provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch.

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.